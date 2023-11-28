Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Powell County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Powell County, Kentucky today, we've got you covered.
Powell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morgan County High School at Powell County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Stanton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
