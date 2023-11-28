Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Letcher County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Letcher County, Kentucky today
Letcher County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Phelps High School at Jenkins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Jenkins, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
