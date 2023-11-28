Will Kiefer Sherwood Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 28?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Kiefer Sherwood find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sherwood stats and insights
- In five of 20 games this season, Sherwood has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- Sherwood has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 13.2% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 52 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sherwood recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|10:27
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|3
|1
|2
|10:25
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|8:07
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|10:08
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:30
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|13:34
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:13
|Away
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.