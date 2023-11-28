Tuesday's game between the Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) and the Miami Hurricanes (5-0) at Rupp Arena has a projected final score of 85-79 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Kentucky squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 28.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 85, Miami (FL) 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Miami (FL)

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-6.7)

Kentucky (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 164.1

Kentucky has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Miami (FL) is 2-1-0. The Wildcats are 4-2-0 and the Hurricanes are 2-1-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 94.3 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 72.2 per outing (204th in college basketball). They have a +133 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 22.1 points per game.

Kentucky is 89th in college basketball at 35.7 rebounds per game. That's 2.5 more than the 33.2 its opponents average.

Kentucky makes 3.0 more threes per game than the opposition, 12.3 (second-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.3.

The Wildcats average 112.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (fifth in college basketball), and allow 86.1 points per 100 possessions (124th in college basketball).

Kentucky has committed 6.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.2 (eighth in college basketball action) while forcing 14.7 (62nd in college basketball).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes outscore opponents by 16.4 points per game (posting 89.0 points per game, 13th in college basketball, and giving up 72.6 per outing, 211th in college basketball) and have a +82 scoring differential.

Miami (FL) grabs 32.6 rebounds per game (214th in college basketball), compared to the 31.6 of its opponents.

Miami (FL) connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball) while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc (first in college basketball). It is making 3.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.6 per game at 27.0%.

Miami (FL) has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.4 per game (206th in college basketball) while forcing 14.0 (85th in college basketball).

