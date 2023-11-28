A pair of hot squads square off when the Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) host the Miami Hurricanes (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, who have won five in a row.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Kentucky has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Wildcats games have hit the over four out of six times this season.

Miami (FL) has covered twice in three chances against the spread this year.

Hurricanes games have hit the over twice this season.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 Kentucky is eighth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1800), much higher than its computer rankings (26th).

The implied probability of Kentucky winning the national championship, based on its +1800 moneyline odds, is 5.3%.

