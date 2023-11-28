A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) host the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, who have won five in a row.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN
Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
  • Kentucky has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 213th.
  • The 94.3 points per game the Wildcats average are 21.7 more points than the Hurricanes give up (72.6).
  • Kentucky has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 72.6 points.

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

  • The Hurricanes are shooting 52.4% from the field, 11.8% higher than the 40.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.6% from the field.
  • The Hurricanes are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 284th.
  • The Hurricanes' 89 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 72.2 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 94.3 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game last season at home, which was seven more points than it averaged on the road (71.4).
  • The Wildcats surrendered 64.1 points per game last year at home, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (70.9).
  • Kentucky sunk 6.6 threes per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged in road games (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Miami (FL) scored 83.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 75.2.
  • At home, the Hurricanes allowed 72.9 points per game last season, 3.9 more than they allowed on the road (69).
  • Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) made fewer triples away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) too.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Stonehill W 101-67 Rupp Arena
11/20/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 96-88 Rupp Arena
11/24/2023 Marshall W 118-82 Rupp Arena
11/28/2023 Miami (FL) - Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington - Rupp Arena
12/9/2023 Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Florida International W 86-80 Watsco Center
11/17/2023 Georgia W 79-68 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/19/2023 Kansas State W 91-83 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/28/2023 @ Kentucky - Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 Notre Dame - Watsco Center
12/6/2023 LIU - Watsco Center

