A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) host the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, who have won five in a row.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

Kentucky has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 213th.

The 94.3 points per game the Wildcats average are 21.7 more points than the Hurricanes give up (72.6).

Kentucky has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 72.6 points.

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes are shooting 52.4% from the field, 11.8% higher than the 40.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.6% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 284th.

The Hurricanes' 89 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 72.2 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 94.3 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game last season at home, which was seven more points than it averaged on the road (71.4).

The Wildcats surrendered 64.1 points per game last year at home, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (70.9).

Kentucky sunk 6.6 threes per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged in road games (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Miami (FL) scored 83.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 75.2.

At home, the Hurricanes allowed 72.9 points per game last season, 3.9 more than they allowed on the road (69).

Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) made fewer triples away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) too.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Stonehill W 101-67 Rupp Arena 11/20/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 96-88 Rupp Arena 11/24/2023 Marshall W 118-82 Rupp Arena 11/28/2023 Miami (FL) - Rupp Arena 12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington - Rupp Arena 12/9/2023 Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule