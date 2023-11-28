How to Watch Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0), who have won five straight. It tips at 7:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
- Kentucky has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes rank 213th.
- The Wildcats record 21.7 more points per game (94.3) than the Hurricanes give up (72.6).
- When Kentucky scores more than 72.6 points, it is 5-1.
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes have shot at a 52.4% rate from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- This season, Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 284th.
- The Hurricanes score an average of 89 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 72.2 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- When Miami (FL) gives up fewer than 94.3 points, it is 5-0.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.4 points per game in away games, a difference of seven points per contest.
- The Wildcats ceded 64.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Kentucky fared better in home games last year, draining 6.6 treys per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.7 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage in away games.
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Miami (FL) put up more points at home (83.4 per game) than on the road (75.2) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Hurricanes conceded 3.9 more points per game at home (72.9) than on the road (69).
- Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) made fewer treys on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) as well.
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Stonehill
|W 101-67
|Rupp Arena
|11/20/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|W 96-88
|Rupp Arena
|11/24/2023
|Marshall
|W 118-82
|Rupp Arena
|11/28/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/9/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Florida International
|W 86-80
|Watsco Center
|11/17/2023
|Georgia
|W 79-68
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/19/2023
|Kansas State
|W 91-83
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/6/2023
|LIU
|-
|Watsco Center
