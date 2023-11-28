There is high school basketball competition in Jefferson County, Kentucky today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Francis Parker at Marion County High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Lebanon, KY

Lebanon, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Warren Central High School at Beth Haven Christian School

Game Time: 6:56 PM ET on November 28

6:56 PM ET on November 28 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Walton-Verona High School at Evangel Christian High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28

7:15 PM ET on November 28 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Doss High School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity High School at DeSales High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern High School at Portland Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Trimble County Jr Sr High School at Highlands Latin School