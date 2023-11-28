Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carter County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Carter County, Kentucky today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carter County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Carter High School at Lawrence County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Louisa, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.