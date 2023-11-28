The Clemson Tigers (5-0) are underdogs (+9.5) as they try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN. The over/under for the matchup is set at 159.5.

Alabama vs. Clemson Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -9.5 159.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama vs Clemson Betting Records & Stats

The Crimson Tide have a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Alabama has been at least a -500 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The Crimson Tide have a 83.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Clemson is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

This is the worst odds of a win that sportsbooks have given the Tigers this season with a +350 moneyline set for this game.

Clemson has an implied victory probability of 22.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Alabama vs. Clemson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 159.5 % of Games Over 159.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 4 80% 97.8 177.4 74.8 141.6 153.3 Clemson 0 0% 79.6 177.4 66.8 141.6 143.5

Additional Alabama vs Clemson Insights & Trends

The 97.8 points per game the Crimson Tide put up are 31 more points than the Tigers allow (66.8).

Alabama has a 4-1 record against the spread and a 5-1 record overall when scoring more than 66.8 points.

The Tigers score an average of 79.6 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 74.8 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.

Clemson has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 4-0 overall record in games it scores more than 74.8 points.

Alabama vs. Clemson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 4-1-0 4-0 4-1-0 Clemson 2-2-0 0-0 3-1-0

Alabama vs. Clemson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama Clemson 15-0 Home Record 15-2 9-3 Away Record 5-6 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.8 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-6-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

