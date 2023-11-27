Take a look at the injury report for the Indiana Pacers (9-6), which currently has only one player listed, as the Pacers prepare for their matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers (4-12) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, November 27 at 7:00 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Pacers secured a 136-113 victory against the Pistons. Tyrese Haliburton scored a team-leading 26 points for the Pacers in the victory.

Pacers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aaron Nesmith SF Questionable Wrist 10.8 3.2 1.1

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Anfernee Simons: Out (Thumb), Robert Williams III: Out For Season (Knee), Ishmail Wainright: Out (Knee)

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -11.5 240.5

