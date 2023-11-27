Pacers vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Portland Trail Blazers (4-12) are heavy underdogs (by 11.5 points) to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (9-6) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 241.5.
Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-11.5
|241.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana's 15 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 241.5 points 12 times.
- The average point total in Indiana's contests this year is 254.3, 12.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Pacers have gone 9-6-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Indiana has won five out of the nine games in which it has been favored.
- Indiana has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -650.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for the Pacers.
Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 241.5
|% of Games Over 241.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pacers
|12
|80%
|128.8
|233.1
|125.5
|238.2
|237.7
|Trail Blazers
|0
|0%
|104.3
|233.1
|112.7
|238.2
|222.3
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- The Pacers have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- The Pacers have hit the over in each of their past 10 games.
- Indiana owns an identical winning percentage against the spread in home games (.600) as it does in road games.
- The 128.8 points per game the Pacers put up are 16.1 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (112.7).
- Indiana is 9-4 against the spread and 9-4 overall when scoring more than 112.7 points.
Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|9-6
|0-0
|14-1
|Trail Blazers
|7-9
|1-1
|7-9
Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights
|Pacers
|Trail Blazers
|128.8
|104.3
|1
|30
|9-4
|0-0
|9-4
|0-0
|125.5
|112.7
|30
|14
|0-0
|7-8
|0-0
|4-11
