Myles Turner and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be hitting the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 136-113 win over the Pistons, Turner put up 23 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

Below, we dig into Turner's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.2 17.2 Rebounds 7.5 7.5 6.8 Assists -- 1.5 1.4 PRA -- 26.2 25.4 PR -- 24.7 24 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.6



Myles Turner Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 12.3% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.7 per contest.

Turner is averaging 4.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Turner's Pacers average 107.7 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers are one of the league's slowest with 102.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Trail Blazers have allowed 112.7 points per game, which is 14th-best in the league.

The Trail Blazers are the 25th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 45.9 rebounds per contest.

The Trail Blazers give up 26.1 assists per contest, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers give up 11 made 3-pointers per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

Myles Turner vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 28 17 7 2 0 2 0 12/4/2022 28 24 9 2 3 0 0

