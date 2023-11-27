Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McCracken County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
High school basketball action in McCracken County, Kentucky is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
McCracken County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Mary High School at Fulton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Fulton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
