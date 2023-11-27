Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Lee County, Kentucky? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Red Bird Christian School at Lee County High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Beattyville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.