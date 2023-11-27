Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Fulton County, Kentucky today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Mary High School at Fulton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Fulton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.