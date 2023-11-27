Buddy Hield and his Indiana Pacers teammates hit the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 136-113 win over the Pistons (his last game) Hield produced 18 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Hield's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 13.9 15.3 Rebounds 4.5 3.0 2.8 Assists 2.5 2.6 1.9 PRA -- 19.5 20 PR -- 16.9 18.1 3PM 3.5 3.3 3.5



Buddy Hield Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Hield is responsible for attempting 11.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.0 per game.

Hield is averaging 7.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Hield's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 102.5 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 107.7 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

Allowing 112.7 points per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 14th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers have conceded 45.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 25th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers are 18th in the NBA, giving up 26.1 per game.

The Trail Blazers give up 11.0 made 3-pointers per contest, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

Buddy Hield vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 31 11 6 0 2 1 2 12/4/2022 38 22 11 3 4 1 1

