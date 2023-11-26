The contests in a Sunday college basketball lineup sure to please include the Kansas State Wildcats taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes at Hertz Arena.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Cornell Big Red vs. No. 15 Ohio State Buckeyes

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Value City Arena

Value City Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

How to Watch Cornell vs. Ohio State

TV: B1G+

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 20 Louisville Cardinals

Game Time: 1:45 PM ET

1:45 PM ET Venue: Leonard E. Merrell Center

Leonard E. Merrell Center Location: Katy, Texas

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Louisville

Alcorn State Braves vs. No. 14 Baylor Bears

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Ferrell Center

Ferrell Center Location: Waco, Texas

How to Watch Alcorn State vs. Baylor

Albany Great Danes vs. No. 4 Stanford Cardinal

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Maples Pavilion

Maples Pavilion Location: Stanford, California

How to Watch Albany vs. Stanford

TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Hertz Arena

Hertz Arena Location: Estero, Florida

How to Watch North Carolina vs. FGCU

TV: FloHoops

No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Venue: Leonard E. Merrell Center

Leonard E. Merrell Center Location: Katy, Texas

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Tulsa

No. 16 Kansas State Wildcats vs. No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Hertz Arena

Hertz Arena Location: Estero, Florida

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Iowa

TV: FloHoops