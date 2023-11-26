Should you wager on Will Levis scoring a touchdown in the Tennessee Titans' upcoming Week 12 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Will Levis score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Levis has 15 yards on 12 carries (3.8 ypg) this season.

Levis has not reached the end zone on the ground once in four games.

Will Levis Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 Falcons 19 29 238 4 0 7 11 0 Week 9 @Steelers 22 39 262 0 1 1 2 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 19 39 199 0 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 13 17 158 2 0 4 2 0

