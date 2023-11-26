The Tennessee Titans (3-7), losers of three games in a row, host the Carolina Panthers (1-9), who have also lost three straight, on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Nissan Stadium.

As the Titans prepare for this matchup against the Panthers, check out the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Titans vs. Panthers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Titans 3.5 36.5 -185 +150

Titans vs. Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee's matchups this year have an average total of 40.4, 3.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Titans have covered the spread four times in 10 games with a set spread.

The Titans have been moneyline favorites just once before this year and they lost.

Tennessee has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to score more than 36.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

The average total for Carolina games this season has been 42.9, 6.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Panthers have covered the spread only twice in 10 games with a set spread.

The Panthers have been underdogs in 10 games this season and won one (10%) of those contests.

This season, Carolina has been at least a +150 underdog on the moneyline six times, losing each of those contests.

Titans vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Titans 16.8 27 21.4 14 40.4 5 10 Panthers 16.3 29 27.5 28 42.9 6 10

Titans vs. Panthers Betting Insights & Trends

Titans

Tennessee is winless against the spread and 0-3 overall in its last three games.

Tennessee has hit the over once in its past three games.

The Titans have a negative point differential on the season (-46 total points, -4.6 per game), as do the Panthers (-112 total points, -11.2 per game).

Panthers

Over its last three games, Carolina has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall.

In their past three contests, the Panthers have not hit the over once.

The Titans have been outscored by 46 points this season (4.6 per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 112 points (11.2 per game).

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.4 41.1 39.8 Implied Team Total AVG 21.9 22.3 21.7 ATS Record 4-6-0 3-1-0 1-5-0 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 2-2-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-6 3-1 0-5

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.9 43.4 42.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 24 25 ATS Record 2-7-1 1-3-1 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 0-5-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-9 1-4 0-5

