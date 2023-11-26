The Tennessee Titans (3-7) will try to end their three-game losing streak November 26, 2023 at Nissan Stadium against the Carolina Panthers (1-9), who have lost three games in a row.

How to Watch Titans vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

Titans Insights

This year, the Titans score 10.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Panthers surrender (27.5).

The Titans average 286 yards per game, 22.6 fewer yards than the 308.6 the Panthers give up per outing.

Tennessee rushes for 105 yards per game, 24.4 fewer than the 129.4 Carolina allows per outing.

The Titans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (7).

Titans Home Performance

The Titans' average points scored in home games (24.5) is higher than their overall average (16.8). But their average points allowed at home (18.5) is lower than overall (21.4).

The Titans rack up 337.3 yards per game at home (51.3 more than their overall average), and give up 313.8 at home (29.3 less than overall).

Tennessee's average yards passing at home (189.3) is higher than its overall average (181). And its average yards conceded at home (210.8) is lower than overall (230.8).

At home, the Titans accumulate 148 rushing yards per game and give up 103. That's more than they gain overall (105), and less than they allow (112.3).

The Titans' offensive third-down percentage in home games (40%) is higher than their overall average (33.1%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (29.6%) is lower than overall (40%).

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/2/2023 at Pittsburgh L 20-16 Amazon Prime Video 11/12/2023 at Tampa Bay L 20-6 CBS 11/19/2023 at Jacksonville L 34-14 CBS 11/26/2023 Carolina - FOX 12/3/2023 Indianapolis - CBS 12/11/2023 at Miami - ESPN 12/17/2023 Houston - CBS

