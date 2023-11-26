Titans vs. Panthers Injury Report — Week 12
Entering this week's action, the Tennessee Titans (3-7) have eight players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Carolina Panthers (1-9) on Sunday, November 26 at Nissan Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .
In their most recent outing, the Titans were beaten by the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-14.
The Panthers' last game was a 33-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|CB
|Thumb
|Full Participation In Practice
|K'Von Wallace
|S
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Luke Gifford
|LB
|Shin
|Questionable
|Terrell Edmunds
|S
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Chris Hubbard
|OL
|Biceps
|Out
|Andre Dillard
|OT
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|C.J. Henderson
|CB
|Concussion
|Doubtful
|Jaycee Horn
|CB
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|Frankie Luvu
|LB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Sam Franklin Jr.
|S
|Quadricep
|Questionable
|Marquis Haynes
|OLB
|Back
|Questionable
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Jeremy Chinn
|S
|Quadricep
|Out
|Taylor Moton
|OT
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|Concussion
|Out
Titans vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Titans Season Insights
- The Titans are totaling 286.0 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 27th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 22nd, surrendering 343.1 yards per contest.
- The Titans are totaling 16.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them 26th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 16th, allowing 21.4 points per contest.
- The Titans are putting up 181.0 passing yards per game offensively this year (27th in NFL), and they are giving up 230.8 passing yards per game (21st) on defense.
- Tennessee is putting up 105.0 rushing yards per game on offense (19th in the NFL), and ranks 17th on defense with 112.3 rushing yards allowed per game.
- With seven forced turnovers (31st in NFL) against 12 turnovers committed (ninth in NFL), the Titans (-5) have the 21st-ranked turnover margin in the NFL.
Titans vs. Panthers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Titans (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Titans (-185), Panthers (+150)
- Total: 36.5 points
