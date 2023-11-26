Best bets are available as the Tennessee Titans (3-7) take a three-game losing streak into their home matchup on November 26, 2023 with a struggling Carolina Panthers squad (1-9), winners of three straight.

When is Titans vs. Panthers?

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The Titans are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 7.3 more points in the model than BetMGM (10.8 to 3.5).

The Titans have a 64.3% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Titans have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Tennessee has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -180 or shorter.

The Panthers have been underdogs in 10 games this season and won one (10%) of those contests.

Carolina has not won as an underdog of +150 or more on the moneyline this season in six such games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-3.5)



Tennessee (-3.5) The Titans have covered the spread in a game four times this season (4-6-0).

The Panthers have covered the spread two times this season (2-7-1).

Carolina has an ATS record of 2-6 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (36.5)



Over (36.5) The two teams average a combined 3.4 less points per game (33.1) than this game's total of 36.5 points.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 48.9 points per game, 12.4 more than the point total for this matchup.

Titans games have hit the over on three of 10 occasions (30%).

Panthers games have gone over the point total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).

Will Levis Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 4 214.3 6 3.8 0

Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 9 187 9 15.3 0

