Tee Higgins did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 12 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Higgins' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Higgins has been targeted 51 times and has 27 catches for 328 yards (12.1 per reception) and two TDs.

Tee Higgins Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Bengals this week: Trenton Irwin (FP/hip): 16 Rec; 191 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Andrei Iosivas (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 12 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Higgins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 51 27 328 119 2 12.1

Higgins Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 8 0 0 0 Week 2 Ravens 12 8 89 2 Week 3 Rams 8 2 21 0 Week 4 @Titans 4 2 19 0 Week 6 Seahawks 4 2 20 0 Week 8 @49ers 6 5 69 0 Week 9 Bills 9 8 110 0

