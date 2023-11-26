The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) square off on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Paycor Stadium in a battle of AFC North foes, and here are best bets recommendations.

When is Steelers vs. Bengals?

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The data strongly suggests betting on the Bengals in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Steelers favored and the difference between the two is 5.0 points.

Looking at this game's moneyline, the Steelers' implied win probability is 57.4%.

The Steelers have a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Pittsburgh has gone 2-1 (66.7%).

The Bengals have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 1-1 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +114 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cincinnati (+2)



Cincinnati (+2) The Steelers have compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Pittsburgh has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

The Bengals have covered the spread four times over 10 games with a set spread.

Cincinnati has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (36)



Over (36) Pittsburgh and Cincinnati combine to average 0.8 more points per game than the total of 36 set for this game.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 42.1 points per game, 6.1 more than the point total in this game.

In the Steelers' 10 games with a set total, two have hit the over (20%).

In the Bengals' 10 games with a set total, five have hit the over (50%).

Kenny Pickett Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 10 172.2 6 4.6 1

Jake Browning Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 2 34 1 19.5 0

