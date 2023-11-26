OVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles versus the Purdue Boilermakers is one of three games on the Sunday college basketball slate that includes an OVC team in action.
OVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tennessee State Tigers vs. Bryant Bulldogs
|12:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|-
|Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Purdue Boilermakers
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|-
|Middle Tennessee Raiders at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
