In one of the eight exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics take the court at TD Garden.

Today's NBA Games

The Milwaukee Bucks face the Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers hope to pick up a road win at the Bucks on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

TV Channel: BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIL Record: 11-5

11-5 POR Record: 4-11

4-11 MIL Stats: 121.1 PPG (fourth in NBA), 118.4 Opp. PPG (23rd)

121.1 PPG (fourth in NBA), 118.4 Opp. PPG (23rd) POR Stats: 104.4 PPG (30th in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (14th)

Players to Watch

MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.7 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 4.5 APG)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.7 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 4.5 APG) POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (22.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -12.5

MIL -12.5 MIL Odds to Win: -750

-750 POR Odds to Win: +525

+525 Total: 230.5 points

The New York Knicks play host to the Phoenix Suns

The Suns hope to pick up a road win at the Knicks on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MSG and AZFamily

TV Channel: MSG and AZFamily

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NY Record: 9-6

9-6 PHO Record: 10-6

10-6 NY Stats: 109.5 PPG (27th in NBA), 105.3 Opp. PPG (second)

109.5 PPG (27th in NBA), 105.3 Opp. PPG (second) PHO Stats: 117.2 PPG (seventh in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (15th)

Players to Watch

NY Key Player: Julius Randle (19.1 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 5.4 APG)

Julius Randle (19.1 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 5.4 APG) PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (31.4 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NY -3.5

NY -3.5 NY Odds to Win: -145

-145 PHO Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 221.5 points

The Boston Celtics play the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks go on the road to face the Celtics on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSSE

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSSE

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

BOS Record: 12-4

12-4 ATL Record: 8-7

8-7 BOS Stats: 116.0 PPG (eighth in NBA), 107.6 Opp. PPG (fifth)

116.0 PPG (eighth in NBA), 107.6 Opp. PPG (fifth) ATL Stats: 124.9 PPG (second in NBA), 121.7 Opp. PPG (26th)

Players to Watch

BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.8 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Jayson Tatum (27.8 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 4.1 APG) ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.0 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 10.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -7.5

BOS -7.5 BOS Odds to Win: -350

-350 ATL Odds to Win: +260

+260 Total: 235.5 points

The Orlando Magic take on the Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets take to the home court of the Magic on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL and BSSE

TV Channel: BSFL and BSSE

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ORL Record: 11-5

11-5 CHA Record: 5-9

5-9 ORL Stats: 111.6 PPG (21st in NBA), 106.8 Opp. PPG (third)

111.6 PPG (21st in NBA), 106.8 Opp. PPG (third) CHA Stats: 113.9 PPG (14th in NBA), 121.6 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (19.6 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Paolo Banchero (19.6 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 4.4 APG) CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (25.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 8.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ORL -6.5

ORL -6.5 ORL Odds to Win: -250

-250 CHA Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 227.5 points

The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves look to pull of an away win at the Grizzlies on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and BSN

TV Channel: BSSE and BSN

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MEM Record: 3-12

3-12 MIN Record: 11-4

11-4 MEM Stats: 106.2 PPG (29th in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (18th)

106.2 PPG (29th in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (18th) MIN Stats: 113.0 PPG (16th in NBA), 107.0 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.1 APG)

Desmond Bane (24.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.1 APG) MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (26.7 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 5.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIN -6.5

MIN -6.5 MIN Odds to Win: -275

-275 MEM Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 217.5 points

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Toronto Raptors

The Raptors travel to face the Cavaliers on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH and SportsNet

TV Channel: BSOH and SportsNet

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

CLE Record: 8-8

8-8 TOR Record: 8-8

8-8 CLE Stats: 111.1 PPG (22nd in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (15th)

111.1 PPG (22nd in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (15th) TOR Stats: 112.6 PPG (18th in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (16.6 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Evan Mobley (16.6 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 3.3 APG) TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (19.3 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -1.5

CLE -1.5 CLE Odds to Win: -135

-135 TOR Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 219.5 points

The Brooklyn Nets host the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls go on the road to face the Nets on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES and NBCS-CHI

TV Channel: YES and NBCS-CHI

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BKN Record: 7-8

7-8 CHI Record: 5-12

5-12 BKN Stats: 115.1 PPG (11th in NBA), 114.9 Opp. PPG (20th)

115.1 PPG (11th in NBA), 114.9 Opp. PPG (20th) CHI Stats: 106.5 PPG (28th in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (22.2 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Mikal Bridges (22.2 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.7 APG) CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (16.4 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BKN -2.5

BKN -2.5 BKN Odds to Win: -145

-145 CHI Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 214.5 points

The Denver Nuggets host the San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs hit the road the Nuggets on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ALT and BSSW

TV Channel: ALT and BSSW

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DEN Record: 10-6

10-6 SA Record: 3-13

3-13 DEN Stats: 111.9 PPG (20th in NBA), 108.6 Opp. PPG (seventh)

111.9 PPG (20th in NBA), 108.6 Opp. PPG (seventh) SA Stats: 109.9 PPG (23rd in NBA), 122.8 Opp. PPG (28th)

Players to Watch

DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (28.2 PPG, 13.5 RPG, 8.9 APG)

Nikola Jokic (28.2 PPG, 13.5 RPG, 8.9 APG) SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (19.0 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -11.5

DEN -11.5 DEN Odds to Win: -650

-650 SA Odds to Win: +475

+475 Total: 228.5 points

