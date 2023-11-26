Sunday's game that pits the Louisville Cardinals (2-3) versus the New Mexico State Aggies (3-4) at KFC Yum! Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-68 in favor of Louisville, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 26.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Louisville vs. New Mexico State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network Extra

Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 80, New Mexico State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisville vs. New Mexico State

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisville (-11.5)

Louisville (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 147.8

Louisville has a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to New Mexico State, who is 1-3-0 ATS. Both the Cardinals and the Aggies are 3-1-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals have a +2 scoring differential, putting up 74.4 points per game (198th in college basketball) and giving up 74.0 (249th in college basketball).

Louisville ranks 56th in the nation at 37.8 rebounds per game. That's 3.6 more than the 34.2 its opponents average.

Louisville connects on 5.2 three-pointers per game (325th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2. It shoots 29.5% from deep while its opponents hit 31.0% from long range.

The Cardinals average 90.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (252nd in college basketball), and allow 90.0 points per 100 possessions (204th in college basketball).

Louisville loses the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 12.6 (214th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.0.

