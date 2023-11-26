Joe Burrow vs. Kenny Pickett in Week 12: Bengals vs. Steelers Preview, Stats
When the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) and Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) play on November 26 at Paycor Stadium, Kenny Pickett and Joe Burrow will be under center for their respective sides. Which signal caller has the edge in this contest? Find out below.
Bengals vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
Joe Burrow vs. Kenny Pickett Matchup
|Joe Burrow
|2023 Stats
|Kenny Pickett
|10
|Games Played
|10
|66.8%
|Completion %
|60.5%
|2,309 (230.9)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,722 (172.2)
|15
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Interceptions
|4
|88 (8.8)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|46 (4.6)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|1
Steelers Defensive Stats
- So far this season, the Steelers have been clicking on defense, with 19.5 points allowed per game (seventh in NFL).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Pittsburgh is 21st in the NFL in passing yards allowed (2,399) and eighth in passing TDs allowed (12).
- Against the run, the Steelers' defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks 23rd in the league with 1,277 rushing yards allowed (127.7 per game).
- Defensively, Pittsburgh is fourth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 40.0%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is 17th (39.2%).
Bengals Defensive Stats
