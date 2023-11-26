Will Joe Burrow Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Joe Burrow did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. If you're looking for Burrow's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Joe Burrow and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Burrow's season stats include 2,309 passing yards (230.9 per game). He is 244-for-365 (66.8%), with 15 touchdown passes and six interceptions, and has 31 carries for 88 yards.
Keep an eye on Burrow's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Joe Burrow Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Wrist
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 12 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Dontayvion Wicks
- Click Here for Jeremy Ruckert
- Click Here for Braxton Berrios
- Click Here for CeeDee Lamb
- Click Here for D.K. Metcalf
Bengals vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Burrow 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|244
|365
|66.8%
|2,309
|15
|6
|6.3
|31
|88
|0
Burrow Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|14
|31
|82
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|27
|41
|222
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|26
|49
|259
|0
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|20
|30
|165
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|36
|46
|317
|3
|1
|4
|7
|0
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|24
|35
|185
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|28
|32
|283
|3
|0
|6
|43
|0
|Week 9
|Bills
|31
|44
|348
|2
|0
|5
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|27
|40
|347
|2
|2
|5
|20
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|11
|17
|101
|1
|0
|1
|7
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.