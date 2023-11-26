Ja'Marr Chase versus the Pittsburgh Steelers pass defense and Levi Wallace is a matchup to watch in Week 12, when the Bengals play the Steelers at Paycor Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you in the following article.

Bengals vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS

Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Steelers 118.7 11.9 9 39 9.66

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Levi Wallace Insights

Ja'Marr Chase & the Bengals' Offense

Ja'Marr Chase has registered 71 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 833 (83.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 106 times and has six touchdowns.

Through the air, Cincinnati's passing offense ranks 21st in the NFL with 2,178 passing yards (217.8 per game) and 13th with 16 passing touchdowns.

The Bengals' offense ranks 21st in the NFL with 20.2 points per game and 26th with 298.7 total yards per contest.

Cincinnati is throwing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 38.0 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Bengals have been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, passing the ball 49 times, which ranks them sixth in the NFL.

Levi Wallace & the Steelers' Defense

Levi Wallace has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 25 tackles and nine passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing defense, Pittsburgh is conceding 239.9 yards per game (2,399 total) in the air, which ranks the team No. 20 in the league.

The Steelers are conceding 19.5 points per game, the seventh-fewest in the league.

Four players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have given up a touchdown pass to nine players this season.

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Levi Wallace Advanced Stats

Ja'Marr Chase Levi Wallace Rec. Targets 106 52 Def. Targets Receptions 71 9 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.7 29 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 833 25 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 83.3 3.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 387 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 15 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 2 Interceptions

