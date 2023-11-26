A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) host the Kansas State Wildcats (6-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Hawkeyes are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, victors in six in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score an average of 71 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 64.4 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.

Kansas State is 5-0 when it scores more than 64.4 points.

Iowa is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 71 points.

The Hawkeyes average 41.1 more points per game (92.1) than the Wildcats give up (51).

Iowa has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 51 points.

When Kansas State gives up fewer than 92.1 points, it is 6-0.

The Hawkeyes are making 52.2% of their shots from the field, 18.5% higher than the Wildcats concede to opponents (33.7%).

The Wildcats make 45.1% of their shots from the field, 9.3% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Iowa Leaders

Ayoka Lee: 19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 63.5 FG%

19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 63.5 FG% Serena Sundell: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Gabby Gregory: 6.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32)

6.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32) Jaelyn Glenn: 5.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

5.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Taryn Sides: 4 PTS, 25 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Kansas State Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 Drake W 113-90 Carver-Hawkeye Arena 11/24/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne W 98-59 Hertz Arena 11/25/2023 FGCU W 100-62 Hertz Arena 11/26/2023 Kansas State - Hertz Arena 12/2/2023 Bowling Green - Carver-Hawkeye Arena 12/6/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum

Kansas State Schedule