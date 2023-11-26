Sunday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) and Kansas State Wildcats (6-0) matching up at Hertz Arena has a projected final score of 71-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on November 26.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Hawkeyes claimed a 100-62 win against FGCU.

Iowa vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Iowa vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 71, Kansas State 68

Iowa Schedule Analysis

When the Hawkeyes defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies (No. 9 in the AP's Top 25) on November 9 by a score of 80-76, it was their best victory of the season so far.

The Hawkeyes have one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Iowa has two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

The Hawkeyes have two wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins

80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 9/AP Poll) on November 9

100-62 over FGCU (No. 66) on November 25

113-90 at home over Drake (No. 80) on November 19

94-53 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 104) on November 12

98-59 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 117) on November 24

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats took down the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes in a 65-58 win on November 16, which was their best win of the season.

The Wildcats have one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Kansas State has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (two).

Kansas State 2023-24 Best Wins

65-58 on the road over Iowa (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 16

75-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 56) on November 19

63-56 over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll) on November 25

77-61 over Western Kentucky (No. 115) on November 24

77-39 on the road over Little Rock (No. 232) on November 11

Iowa Leaders

Clark: 29.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 47.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74)

29.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 47.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74) Kate Martin: 10.3 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

10.3 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Sydney Affolter: 6.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 STL, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

6.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 STL, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Sharon Goodman: 10.6 PTS, 75 FG%

Kansas State Leaders

Ayoka Lee: 19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 63.5 FG%

19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 63.5 FG% Sundell: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Gabby Gregory: 6.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32)

6.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32) Jaelyn Glenn: 5.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

5.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Taryn Sides: 4 PTS, 25 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes average 92.1 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while giving up 64.4 per contest (192nd in college basketball). They have a +194 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 27.7 points per game.

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 20 points per game, with a +120 scoring differential overall. They put up 71 points per game (116th in college basketball) and allow 51 per contest (21st in college basketball).

