The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The contest airs on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls make 48.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

In games Florida Atlantic shoots higher than 42.5% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Owls are the 190th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies rank 272nd.

The 82.8 points per game the Owls record are 17.6 more points than the Hokies allow (65.2).

Florida Atlantic has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 65.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

The Hokies are shooting 47.6% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 43.7% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Virginia Tech has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.7% from the field.

The Hokies are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 151st.

The Hokies' 81.3 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 71.0 the Owls allow.

Virginia Tech has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 82.8 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Florida Atlantic fared better in home games last year, averaging 82.1 points per game, compared to 75.9 per game in away games.

The Owls allowed 64.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (67.5).

Florida Atlantic averaged 10.4 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged when playing on the road (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% when playing at home and 38.0% on the road.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Tech averaged 77.2 points per game at home last season, and 71.3 on the road.

At home, the Hokies allowed 65.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than they allowed away (75.5).

Virginia Tech knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than on the road (32.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/18/2023 Bryant L 61-52 FAU Arena 11/23/2023 Butler W 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/24/2023 Texas A&M W 96-89 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/26/2023 Virginia Tech - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Liberty - FAU Arena 12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) - FAU Arena

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule