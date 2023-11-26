With the Tennessee Titans taking on the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Chigoziem Okonkwo a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Chigoziem Okonkwo score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Okonkwo has caught 28 passes on 43 targets for 206 yards, averaging 20.6 yards per game.

Okonkwo, in 10 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 4 35 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 3 7 0 Week 4 Bengals 3 3 29 0 Week 5 @Colts 9 5 33 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 2 18 0 Week 8 Falcons 5 4 23 0 Week 9 @Steelers 4 3 28 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 6 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 2 1 6 0

