Tennessee Titans receiver Chigoziem Okonkwo has a tough matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are giving up the sixth-fewest passing yards in the league, 179.2 per game.

Okonkwo has posted 206 yards (on 28 catches) so far this year. He's been targeted 43 times, and is averaging 20.6 yards per game.

Okonkwo vs. the Panthers

Okonkwo vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Carolina in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have allowed 11 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Carolina on the season.

The 179.2 passing yards per game conceded by the Panthers defense makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Panthers have scored 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Panthers' defense is 13th in the NFL in that category.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-120)

Okonkwo Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Okonkwo has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 40.0% of his games (four of 10).

Okonkwo has 14.9% of his team's target share (43 targets on 289 passing attempts).

He has 206 receiving yards on 43 targets to rank 129th in league play with 4.8 yards per target.

Having played 10 games this season, Okonkwo has not had a TD reception.

With three red zone targets, Okonkwo has been on the receiving end of 9.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

Okonkwo's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 4 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

