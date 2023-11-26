How to Watch Bengals vs. Steelers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) play on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Paycor Stadium in a battle of AFC North foes.
We provide more details below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Steelers vs. Bengals
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
Bengals Insights
- The Bengals average just 0.7 more points per game (20.2) than the Steelers give up (19.5).
- The Bengals collect 68.9 fewer yards per game (298.7) than the Steelers give up (367.6).
- This season Cincinnati rushes for 46.8 fewer yards per game (80.9) than Pittsburgh allows (127.7).
- This year the Bengals have eight turnovers, 11 fewer than the Steelers have takeaways (19).
Bengals Home Performance
- The Bengals score more points at home (22.2 per game) than they do overall (20.2), and allow fewer points at home (20.8 per game) than overall (22.6).
- The Bengals accumulate 316.4 yards per game at home (17.7 more than overall), and give up 390.4 at home (4.3 more than overall).
- Cincinnati picks up 256.6 passing yards per game at home (38.8 more than overall), and concedes 272 at home (24.2 more than overall).
- At home, the Bengals accumulate fewer rushing yards (59.8 per game) than they do overall (80.9). But they also concede fewer rushing yards at home (118.4) than overall (138.3).
- The Bengals convert more third downs at home (44.4%) than they do overall (35.7%), and allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (41.9%) than overall (43.8%).
Bengals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|Buffalo
|W 24-18
|NBC
|11/12/2023
|Houston
|L 30-27
|CBS
|11/16/2023
|at Baltimore
|L 34-20
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/26/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
|12/4/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|-
