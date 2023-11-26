How to Watch Bellarmine vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3) play the Bellarmine Knights (2-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Bellarmine vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bellarmine Stats Insights
- The Knights are shooting 42.7% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 40.6% the Mountaineers' opponents have shot this season.
- Bellarmine is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Knights are the 354th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 68th.
- The Knights average 5.2 more points per game (68.2) than the Mountaineers allow their opponents to score (63.0).
- Bellarmine is 2-2 when it scores more than 63.0 points.
Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Bellarmine put up 72.1 points per game last season, 10.9 more than it averaged away (61.2).
- The Knights allowed fewer points at home (63.3 per game) than on the road (69.8) last season.
- At home, Bellarmine drained 9.2 trifectas per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Bellarmine's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.8%) than away (33.2%).
Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|W 85-67
|Stroh Center
|11/20/2023
|Morehead State
|L 64-51
|Freedom Hall
|11/21/2023
|Midway
|W 77-56
|Freedom Hall
|11/26/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
