The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3) play the Bellarmine Knights (2-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bellarmine Stats Insights

The Knights are shooting 42.7% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 40.6% the Mountaineers' opponents have shot this season.

Bellarmine is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Knights are the 354th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 68th.

The Knights average 5.2 more points per game (68.2) than the Mountaineers allow their opponents to score (63.0).

Bellarmine is 2-2 when it scores more than 63.0 points.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Bellarmine put up 72.1 points per game last season, 10.9 more than it averaged away (61.2).

The Knights allowed fewer points at home (63.3 per game) than on the road (69.8) last season.

At home, Bellarmine drained 9.2 trifectas per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Bellarmine's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.8%) than away (33.2%).

