The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3) are favored by 8.5 points against the Bellarmine Knights (2-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 133.5.

Bellarmine vs. West Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under West Virginia -8.5 133.5

Knights Betting Records & Stats

Bellarmine has played four games this season that have gone over 133.5 combined points scored.

Bellarmine's outings this season have a 140.3-point average over/under, 6.8 more points than this game's point total.

Bellarmine are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Bellarmine has been victorious in one of the four contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Knights have not won as an underdog of +340 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Bellarmine has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Bellarmine vs. West Virginia Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total West Virginia 0 0% 62.8 131 63.0 135.2 133.8 Bellarmine 4 80% 68.2 131 72.2 135.2 139.9

Additional Bellarmine Insights & Trends

The Knights' 68.2 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 63.0 the Mountaineers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.0 points, Bellarmine is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Bellarmine vs. West Virginia Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) West Virginia 3-1-0 0-0 0-4-0 Bellarmine 2-3-0 1-1 3-2-0

Bellarmine vs. West Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

West Virginia Bellarmine 13-4 Home Record 8-6 3-8 Away Record 6-12 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-7-0 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.