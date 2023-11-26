Bellarmine vs. West Virginia November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) meet the Bellarmine Knights (0-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Bellarmine vs. West Virginia Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Bellarmine Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bellarmine Top Players (2022-23)
- Garrett Tipton: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Juston Betz: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Peter Suder: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alec Pfriem: 7.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ben Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
West Virginia Top Players (2022-23)
- Erik Stevenson: 15.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tre Mitchell: 11.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kedrian Johnson: 11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joe Toussaint: 9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Emmitt Matthews Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bellarmine vs. West Virginia Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|West Virginia Rank
|West Virginia AVG
|Bellarmine AVG
|Bellarmine Rank
|74th
|76
|Points Scored
|66.3
|316th
|204th
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|201st
|31.4
|Rebounds
|26.6
|361st
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|5.4
|355th
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|8
|104th
|179th
|13
|Assists
|14.2
|95th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|10.5
|44th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.