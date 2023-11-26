Andrei Iosivas was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. Looking for Iosivas' stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Iosivas' season stats include 23 yards on four receptions (5.8 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted six times.

Andrei Iosivas Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Bengals this week: Trenton Irwin (FP/hip): 16 Rec; 191 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Tee Higgins (DNP/hamstring): 27 Rec; 328 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 12 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Iosivas 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 6 4 23 1 2 5.8

Iosivas Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 @Cardinals 2 1 9 0 Week 6 Seahawks 1 1 3 1 Week 8 @49ers 1 1 2 1 Week 9 Bills 1 1 9 0 Week 10 Texans 1 0 0 0

