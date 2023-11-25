Oddsmakers heavily favor the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-5) when they visit the Florida International Panthers (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in a matchup between CUSA rivals at Riccardo Silva Stadium. Western Kentucky is favored by 10.5 points. A total of 54.5 points has been set for this game.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks 14th-worst in the FBS (438.1 yards allowed per game), Western Kentucky has had more success offensively, ranking 61st in the FBS offensively totaling 395 yards per game. Florida International's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, generating 19.4 points per game, which ranks 17th-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 107th with 31 points surrendered per contest.

Western Kentucky vs. Florida International Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs Florida International Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Western Kentucky -10.5 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 -400 +310

Western Kentucky Recent Performance

The Hilltoppers have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, producing 394 total yards per game over that stretch (-47-worst). They've been better on the other side of the ball, giving up 360.7 total yards per contest (71st).

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for the Hilltoppers, who rank third-worst in scoring offense (26 points per game) and 13th-worst in scoring defense (24.7 points per game allowed) over their previous three tilts.

Despite sporting the 69th-ranked pass offense over the last three contests (254.7 passing yards per game), Western Kentucky ranks 13th-worst in pass defense over that stretch (208.7 passing yards allowed per game).

With 139.3 rushing yards per game on offense (-10-worst) and 152 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (0-worst) over the last three tilts, the Hilltoppers have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball recently.

The Hilltoppers have no wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall over their past three games.

In Western Kentucky's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

Western Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Western Kentucky has posted a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hilltoppers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Western Kentucky games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (44.4%).

Western Kentucky has been the moneyline favorite six total times this season. They've finished 4-2 in those games.

Western Kentucky has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hilltoppers' implied win probability is 80.0%.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has thrown for 3,037 yards (276.1 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 60.4% of his passes and collecting 27 touchdown passes compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Elijah Young has 461 rushing yards on 88 carries with three touchdowns. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 170 yards (15.5 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Markese Stepp has racked up 278 yards on 62 attempts, scoring three times.

Malachi Corley's leads his squad with 911 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 69 receptions (out of 101 targets) and scored 10 touchdowns.

Dalvin Smith has hauled in 37 receptions totaling 398 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Easton Messer has a total of 378 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 31 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Kendrick Simpkins, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has collected seven sacks, eight TFL and 47 tackles.

Anthony Johnson Jr. leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 33 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

