Western Kentucky vs. Florida International: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-5) will square off against the Florida International Panthers (4-7) in a matchup of CUSA teams on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Panthers are currently an underdog by 10 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Kentucky vs. Florida International matchup.
Western Kentucky vs. Florida International Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
Western Kentucky vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|Florida International Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Western Kentucky (-10)
|54.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Western Kentucky (-9.5)
|54.5
|-400
|+310
Western Kentucky vs. Florida International Betting Trends
- Western Kentucky has covered four times in nine chances against the spread this season.
- The Hilltoppers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 10-point favorites.
- Florida International has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Panthers are 3-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.
