Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Warren County, Kentucky today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Warren County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bowling Green High School at Larue County High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Hodgenville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.