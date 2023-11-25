The Long Island Sharks (0-1) face the Northern Kentucky Norse (0-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Truist Arena. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. LIU Game Information

Northern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

Marques Warrick: 18.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

LIU Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Northern Kentucky vs. LIU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Kentucky Rank Northern Kentucky AVG LIU AVG LIU Rank 276th 67.8 Points Scored 66.7 308th 27th 63.5 Points Allowed 80 355th 262nd 30.4 Rebounds 31 233rd 48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 4.9 352nd 150th 13.4 Assists 14.5 75th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 15.9 361st

