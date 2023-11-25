The Long Island Sharks (1-4) go up against the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Truist Arena. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. LIU Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Norse make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Sharks have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

In games Northern Kentucky shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Sharks are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Norse sit at 322nd.

The Norse score 72.6 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 78.6 the Sharks give up.

Northern Kentucky is 2-0 when scoring more than 78.6 points.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Kentucky posted 72.7 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 63.3 points per contest.

The Norse allowed 61.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 63.8 in road games.

In home games, Northern Kentucky sunk 0.2 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than away from home (8.6). It had the same three-point percentage at home compared to road games (35.8%).

