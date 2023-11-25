Saturday's contest at Ocean Center has the Chattanooga Mocs (5-1) matching up with the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 78-61 victory, as our model heavily favors Chattanooga.

The Norse's most recent outing was an 88-57 loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.

Northern Kentucky vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Northern Kentucky vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 78, Northern Kentucky 61

Other Horizon Predictions

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Norse's +114 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game) was a result of scoring 68.2 points per game (118th in college basketball) while allowing 64.5 per contest (186th in college basketball).

In conference action, Northern Kentucky put up fewer points (66.1 per game) than it did overall (68.2) in 2022-23.

At home, the Norse put up 72.2 points per game last season, 7.9 more than they averaged on the road (64.3).

At home, Northern Kentucky allowed 64.4 points per game last season. Away, it allowed 64.9.

