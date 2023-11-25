Two of the nation's stingiest run defenses battle when the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (10-1) carry college football's 12th-ranked run D into a contest with the Kentucky Wildcats (6-5), who have the No. 22 unit, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Cardinals are 7-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 50.5 points.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Louisville vs. Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ABC

City: Louisville, Kentucky

Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Louisville vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Louisville vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Louisville has put together a 6-4-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Cardinals have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 7-point favorites this season.

Kentucky has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 7 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Louisville 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

