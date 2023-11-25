The Louisville Cardinals are expected to win their matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 25, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Louisville vs. Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisville (-7.5) Over (50.5) Louisville 34, Kentucky 18

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have a 75.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Cardinals have six wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

In games they were favored in by 7.5 points or more so far this season, the Louisville has gone 3-3 against the spread.

Out of 11 Cardinals games so far this year, five have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 50.5 points, 0.2 higher than the average total in Louisville games this season.

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 29.4% chance to win.

The Wildcats' ATS record is 5-6-0 this year.

Kentucky has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 7.5 points or more this year (0-2).

In the Wildcats' 11 games with a set total, seven have hit the over (63.6%).

The average over/under in Kentucky games this season is 0.9 less points than the point total of 50.5 in this outing.

Cardinals vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 33.2 18.4 38.8 12.5 24 26.3 Kentucky 27.7 24.3 29.9 24 24 24.8

