A pair of the nation's stingiest rushing defenses meet when the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (10-1) take college football's 12th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats (6-5), who have the No. 22 rushing defense, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Cardinals are 7.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 50.5.

Louisville has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in total offense (443.1 yards per game) and 21st-best in total defense (317 yards allowed per game). From an offensive standpoint, Kentucky is putting up 27.7 points per game (66th-ranked). It ranks 56th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (24.3 points given up per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Louisville vs Kentucky Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisville -7.5 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

Looking to place a bet on Kentucky vs. Louisville? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Kentucky Recent Performance

The Wildcats are really struggling of late offensively, gaining 272.3 yards per game in their past three games (-112-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 306.3 (29th-ranked).

The Wildcats are -57-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (19.7 per game) and 103rd in points conceded (23).

Kentucky is -69-worst in the nation in passing yards per game during its past three games (163.3), and seventh-worst in passing yards given up (212.3).

The Wildcats are gaining 109 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-69-worst in college football), and giving up 94 per game (35th).

The Wildcats have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall, in their past three games.

Kentucky has hit the over once in its past three games.

Week 13 SEC Betting Trends

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

In Kentucky's 11 games with a set total, seven have hit the over (63.6%).

Kentucky has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

Kentucky is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +240 or more on the moneyline.

Bet on Kentucky to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary leads Kentucky with 2,234 yards on 181-of-323 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Re'Mahn Davis, has carried the ball 172 times for 990 yards (90 per game) with 12 touchdowns. He's also caught 25 passes for 266 yards and five touchdowns.

Ramon Jefferson has racked up 165 yards on 20 carries.

Dane Key has collected 36 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 528 (48 yards per game). He's been targeted 60 times and has four touchdowns.

Tayvion Robinson has put up a 501-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 36 passes on 59 targets.

Barion Brown's 78 targets have resulted in 38 receptions for 391 yards and three touchdowns.

Deone Walker has collected 5.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 10 TFL and 42 tackles.

Kentucky's tackle leader, D'Eryk Jackson, has 65 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two interceptions this year.

Maxwell Hairston leads the team with five interceptions, while also recording 51 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.